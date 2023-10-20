Who spent what: 5 things we learnt from the expense filings of the Presidential Election candidates

SINGAPORE: It was revealed on Friday (Oct 20) that Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the eventual winner of the 2023 Presidential Election, spent more than S$700,000 (US$510,000) on his campaign, dwarfing the amounts shelled out by the other two candidates, Mr Ng Kok Song and Mr Tan Kin Lian.

The Elections Department released the expenditure reports for inspection and they will remain online for six months, until April 2024.

From the mundane (taxi claims) to the unexpected (copyright licences), the documents give an insight into how the three men tried to navigate their way to the Istana.

We followed the money - all 710 pages of the three reports - and here's what we found:

ACCIDENT INSURANCE

If you were a volunteer in the Tharman campaign, you would have been covered by insurance in case something had happened to you.

A group personal accident insurance policy costing S$4,536 was taken out for 12,000 people on polling day (Sep 1) and the day after. The main activities described in the policy document: Polling and counting.

The sum insured totalled S$20,500 per person, covering accidental death, permanent disability and medical expenses for injury.

The insurance company was NTUC Income and Mr Tharman was the only candidate who appeared to have purchased insurance coverage for his volunteers.