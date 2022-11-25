PM Lee invites Malaysia's new leader Anwar to visit Singapore

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke to newly appointed Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday (Nov 25) and invited him to visit Singapore soon.

In the phone call, Mr Lee also congratulated Mr Anwar on becoming Malaysia’s 10th prime minister.

"I have known Dato’ Seri Anwar for several decades," Mr Lee in a Facebook post on Friday, adding that the pair last met in Singapore in 2018 when Mr Anwar delivered a lecture at the Singapore Summit on the importance of bilateral relations between Singapore and Malaysia.

"Indeed, Singapore and Malaysia are close partners. Our countries share a longstanding friendship, underpinned by strong historical, cultural, and interpersonal ties."

Mr Lee added that there is more that both sides can do to enhance the bilateral relationship for mutual benefit.

"I look forward to working with him and the new government to further strengthen our bilateral relationship."

Mr Lee had on Thursday written a letter to Mr Anwar to congratulate his coaltion for its strong performance in the general election.