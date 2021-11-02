Logo
Singapore

PM Lee Hsien Loong congratulates Japanese PM Fumio Kishida on party's election victory
Singapore

Japan's Prime Minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the party headquarters in Tokyo on Monday, Nov 1, 2021. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
Vanessa Paige Chelvan
02 Nov 2021 07:04PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 07:04PM)
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Nov 2) congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on his party's victory in Lower House elections on Oct 31. 

In his letter, Mr Lee said the Liberal Democratic Party's win "reflects the Japanese people’s continued trust and confidence in your party, as well as in your vision and leadership of Japan amidst these challenging times". 

Mr Lee said the two countries share "close and friendly people-to-people ties" and cooperate across many sectors, including trade and investment, connectivity, digitalisation and ageing societies. 

"I am confident that our relations will grow even closer as we work together to help our peoples and economies emerge stronger from the pandemic," said Mr Lee. 

He added that he looked forward to working with Mr Kishida "to continue our robust partnership in ASEAN (The Association of Southeast Asian Nations) as well as in other regional and multilateral fora". 

Mr Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito had won 293 seats out of 465 in the lower house of Japan's parliament. 

Mr Kishida, who took office as prime minister in October, hailed the results as a "big deal", signalling the public's trust in his administration. He said he would focus on boosting the Japanese economy, the third-largest in the world.  

Source: CNA/vc(gr)

