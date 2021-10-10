Officers to be taught more 'instinctive' moves as Singapore Prison Service revises training in defensive techniques

On whether the training techniques give her the confidence that she would be able to handle male inmates, trainee Previtha Jay Bala Muraly said that the techniques they learn are not “strength-based”.



“The techniques that we use don’t just use your force, so they use all your different force options, how to get away from a situation.



“And the thing about prisons is that you never work alone, so in an institution you always have so many officers working with you,” she said.



She added that female officers receive the same amount of training and are held to the same standards as male officers.



“We focus towards that and try to do our best here,” she said.



“So that we know when we go on the ground, how much effort we are supposed to put, if … someone is charging towards you, for example.”