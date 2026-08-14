Singapore prisons adapt as inmate population ages, 1 in 6 aged 60 or older

SINGAPORE: Seventy-one-year-old inmate Desmond (not his real name) remembers a time when he was released from prison about 20 years ago.

He boarded a bus and could not figure out how to pay his fare – the payment system had changed during his time behind bars.

“They used to have that kind of card that you slot in and you press the amount, then they changed to the tapping system. I didn’t know what to do,” he recounted.

“The guy behind me had to come and help me out, that was a very big embarrassment for me, as though I came from space.”

Desmond has been incarcerated 14 times after struggling with heroin addiction for about 50 years.

He hopes that his current prison term will be his last, but worries about finding employment, housing and staying drug-free after his release.

“Due to ageing, I have lost my sense of worth already,” he said. “I sometimes think to myself, it doesn't make any difference whether I'm outside or inside.”

Desmond is among a growing number of older inmates in Singapore.

In 2025, about one in six inmates in the nation was aged 60 or older, compared with about one in 10 in 2019, according to the Singapore Prison Service (SPS).

The proportion of inmates aged 65 and above more than doubled over the same period, from 3.7 per cent to 8.7 per cent.

SPS said the trend mirrors Singapore’s ageing population and has prompted the agency to adapt the way it manages and supports older inmates.