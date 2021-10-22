Singapore's private home prices rise at slightly faster pace of 1.1% in Q3

SINGAPORE: Private home prices in Singapore rose 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, slightly above flash estimates released earlier this month.

The private residential property price index increased to 165.3 points in the third quarter, up from 163.5 points in the second quarter, according to real estate statistics released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday (Oct 22).

Prices were bolstered by landed homes, which increased by 2.6 per cent in the July to September period, compared with the 0.3 per cent decrease in the previous quarter.

Prices of non-landed properties increased by 0.7 per cent, easing from the 1.1 per cent rise in the previous quarter.

Overall private property prices have risen for a sixth consecutive quarter, noted Mr Lam Chern Woon, head of research and consulting at Edmund Tie.

He said that the bulk of the price growth during the pandemic can be attributed to the landed segment, "where new economy wealth and other booming industries" have driven demand.

"We have also observed sharp price growth in landed homes due to capital improvements or redevelopment carried out prior to sale," he said.