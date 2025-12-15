660 new electric buses to be deployed from end-2026: LTA

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Dec 15) it has purchased 660 new electric buses, which will be progressively deployed in Singapore from end-2026.

The new electric buses will replace diesel buses that are reaching the end of their statutory lifespan, LTA said in a news release.

As part of Singapore’s push for a cleaner energy public bus fleet, LTA has awarded six contracts for the new electric buses, comprising 360 single-deck and 300 double-deck buses.

This marks the authority’s first large-scale purchase of electric double-deck buses.

“LTA is committed to having a 100 per cent cleaner energy bus fleet by 2040,” the authority said.

“By 2030, electric buses are expected to make up half of our public bus fleet. More tenders for electric buses will be called in the coming years.”

A contract sum of about S$35.7 million (US$27.6 million) and S$79 million was awarded to ST Engineering Mobility Services for 100 electric single-deck buses and 150 electric double-deck buses respectively.

LTA also awarded BYD (Singapore) a contract sum of about S$71.3 million and S$34.5 million for 160 electric single-deck buses and 50 electric double-deck buses respectively.

Cycle & Carriage Automotive and Yutong International Trade - Yutong Bus Consortium were also awarded contracts of S$57.8 million and S$43.9 million for 100 electric double-deck buses and 100 electric single-deck buses respectively.

The new electric buses will include a passenger information display system and improved battery technology and capacity.

They will also have safety systems in place to assist bus captains such as collision warning, a driver anti-fatigue monitoring system and a camera mirror system.