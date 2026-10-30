Singapore employment growth picks up in Q3, but retrenchments continue to rise

SINGAPORE: Total employment grew in the third quarter of 2026, but retrenchments also hit a nearly six-year high, according to advance labour market data released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday (Oct 30).

Singapore's labour market expanded for a 20th consecutive quarter in Q3, with total employment growing by 27,700 compared with the 11,400 in the preceding quarter and 25,100 during the same period last year.

Resident employment growth continued to be mainly supported by essential and public services, while growth in outward-oriented sectors remained subdued amid global economic uncertainty, MOM said.

Employment growth in the third quarter was led primarily by non-residents, particularly in the construction and manufacturing sectors.

The number of retrenchments rose to 4,800 in Q3, up from 4,620 in the previous quarter. This is the highest quarterly figure seen since Q4 2020, when 5,640 workers were retrenched.

The incidence of retrenchment, however, remained at 2 per 1,000 employees in Q3.

Retrenchments were mainly driven by business reorganisation, and remained elevated in selected outward-oriented sectors, MOM said

Meanwhile, resident and citizen unemployment rates edged up slightly in September to 3 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively. This is up from 2.9 per cent and 3 per cent in August.

The overall unemployment rate remained low and unchanged at 2 per cent.

The full labour market report for the third quarter will be released in mid-December.