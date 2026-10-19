Singapore and Qatar renew energy pact to strengthen LNG cooperation, move towards strategic partnership

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Qatar have renewed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and low-carbon technology, with both countries also agreeing to work towards elevating bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

The renewal of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between QatarEnergy and Singapore's Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry was witnessed by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on Monday (Oct 19).

The agreement will strengthen energy security between the two countries, MFA said.

It also aims to facilitate stable LNG procurement supply chains, especially in light of recent market developments, according to a joint statement issued following the ninth Qatar-Singapore High-Level Joint Committee (HLJC) meeting.

Qatar is a key exporter of natural gas to Singapore, supplying around 25 per cent of Singapore’s total LNG imports, according to data compiled by the World Bank.

Around 95 per cent of Singapore’s electricity generation is powered by imported natural gas, comprising LNG and pipeline gas from its neighbouring countries.

Mr Wong and Emir Sheikh Tamim also agreed to work towards elevating bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, which would make Qatar Singapore's second strategic partner in the Middle East.

Both leaders co-chaired the ninth HLJC meeting, marking the first time in the committee's 20-year history that it was led by the heads of both countries.

They reaffirmed the longstanding ties between Singapore and Qatar and welcomed growing cooperation in trade and investment, energy and defence.