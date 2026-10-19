Singapore and Qatar renew energy pact to strengthen LNG cooperation, move towards strategic partnership
The two countries also agreed to work towards elevating bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, with the Qatari Emir's future state visit to Singapore seen as an opportunity to launch it.
SINGAPORE: Singapore and Qatar have renewed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and low-carbon technology, with both countries also agreeing to work towards elevating bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.
The renewal of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between QatarEnergy and Singapore's Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry was witnessed by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on Monday (Oct 19).
The agreement will strengthen energy security between the two countries, MFA said.
It also aims to facilitate stable LNG procurement supply chains, especially in light of recent market developments, according to a joint statement issued following the ninth Qatar-Singapore High-Level Joint Committee (HLJC) meeting.
Qatar is a key exporter of natural gas to Singapore, supplying around 25 per cent of Singapore’s total LNG imports, according to data compiled by the World Bank.
Around 95 per cent of Singapore’s electricity generation is powered by imported natural gas, comprising LNG and pipeline gas from its neighbouring countries.
Mr Wong and Emir Sheikh Tamim also agreed to work towards elevating bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, which would make Qatar Singapore's second strategic partner in the Middle East.
Both leaders co-chaired the ninth HLJC meeting, marking the first time in the committee's 20-year history that it was led by the heads of both countries.
They reaffirmed the longstanding ties between Singapore and Qatar and welcomed growing cooperation in trade and investment, energy and defence.
The leaders also welcomed growing cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation and emerging technologies, including cybersecurity, digital government, research and development, and AI talent development.
The leaders also welcomed the strengthening of security engagement, including in the defence industry, maritime security, and cybersecurity.
On defence, both noted a QR1.5 billion (US$411 million) agreement signed in February 2026 between Qatar's Barzan Holdings and Singapore's ST Engineering.
Both sides also looked forward to Emir Sheikh Tamim's state visit to Singapore as an important opportunity to launch the Qatar–Singapore Strategic Partnership, the HLJC joint statement said.
The leaders also expressed serious concern over the situation in the Middle East and underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in promoting regional peace and stability.
They stressed the need to uphold navigational rights and freedoms under international law, and to ensure that international shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, remain open, safe and secure.
In a Facebook post on Monday, Mr Wong described the meeting as an important milestone in bilateral relations.
He said the decision to co-chair the HLJC at the leaders' level reflected the importance both countries placed on their relationship and their determination to deepen cooperation.
"Singapore and Qatar are both small states navigating an increasingly troubled world. We share a strong interest in keeping our economies open, strengthening our resilience, and building a more secure and prosperous future for our peoples," he said.
Mr Wong is in Qatar from Oct 18 to 20 as part of a two-country visit to the Middle East, his first to the region as prime minister.
On Sunday, he met Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani, who hosted him to an official dinner.
Mr Wong also visited the National Museum of Qatar, where he learnt about the country's history and cultural heritage.
On Monday, Mr Wong visited Qatar Foundation and met its vice-chairperson Sheikha Hind Bint Hamad Al Thani, with whom he exchanged views on education, research and innovation.
He is scheduled to attend a reception for overseas Singaporeans later on Monday before departing for the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday for the second leg of his official visits.