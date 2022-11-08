Singapore to raise carbon tax after Bill passed in Parliament, WP's proposals rejected

SINGAPORE: Singapore will raise its carbon tax to S$25 per tonne for greenhouse gas emissions in 2024 and 2025, and S$45 per tonne for greenhouse gas emissions in 2026 and beyond, after the Carbon Pricing (Amendment) Bill was passed on Tuesday (Nov 8) in Parliament.

The progressive increases will set Singapore on a trajectory to reach between S$50 and S$80 per tonne by 2030, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said during the second reading of the Bill.

Currently, Singapore’s carbon tax rate – applied to facilities that directly emit at least 25,000 tCO2e of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per year – is set at S$5 per tonne until 2023.

The Bill will also set up a framework for International Carbon Credits (ICCs), which are tradable certificates representing the reduction or removal of emissions from the atmosphere, generated from projects or programmes outside Singapore.

Firms will be allowed to use ICCs to offset up to 5 per cent of their taxable emissions.

A total of 12 Members of Parliament debated the matter over four hours in the House. The session saw heated exchanges between MP Leon Perera (WP-Aljunied) and Leader of the House Indranee Rajah over the procedure of tabling amendments, and MP Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) and Ms Fu over the amount of carbon taxes to be imposed on firms.

Mr Perera and MP He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang) also suggested a number of amendments to the Bill, including a move they said would improve the transparency of the ICC surrender regime. Their proposals were rejected.

Mr Perera proposed an amendment to limit the number of times a taxable facility could receive carbon tax allowances. He also suggested to limit the extent of allowances to a maximum of 33 per cent of the carbon tax assessed to be payable, rather than 50 per cent.

“We believe that lowering the allowance cap makes for a stronger nudge for large emitters to move towards greener business models faster. We believe that our amendment makes for a better balance point between the competing objectives on the table here,” said Mr Perera.



But Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said companies needed time to develop and implement new technologies to decarbonise and transform their operations.

“Restricting allowances in a manner that's suggested will not provide the support that's needed by the companies nor meet the intended objective of the transition,” Ms Low said.

Ms Low also rejected Mr Perera’s suggestion for a public registry to list information of those awarded allowances.

“Doing so may reveal commercially sensitive information about a facility’s scale of operation, revenue, etc. And may overtime really erode Singapore’s competitiveness as a business and investment location and then at the end of the day, it will affect our ability to create good jobs for Singaporeans,” she added.

Ms He also proposed an amendment under which a registered person permitted to exceed the prescribed limit for ICC usage would be listed in a public registry.

This registry would be publicly accessible include the emissions year when the person was permitted to exceed the limit, and the reason why the prescribed limit was lifted.

Ms He said this would allow both industry players and civil society to observe the use of ICCs over the years and whether particular facilities are over-reliant on the use of ICCs. She added that facilities that are allowed to continuously use ICCs beyond the prescribed limit may look to purchase ICCs at low and favorable prices.

“This could mean that the cost of producing emissions is significantly less than the cost of paying tax on emissions, which creates a disconnect between the purposes of carbon tax and the permitted use of ICCs,” Ms He said.

In her closing speech, Ms Fu said the Government was unable to support Ms He’s proposed amendment as it involves the publication of identifiable information relating to the registered business facility.

This breaches the confidentiality of carbon tax data which firms are accorded under the Carbon Pricing Act, said Ms Fu.

She asked members to imagine a situation where a company had something groundbreaking which required significant ICCs, but had to disclose details in a registry.

“Do you think there'll be more companies stepping forward, or there'll be fewer companies stepping forward?” she asked.

She added that the Government should be “quite practical” at this stage, and that Parliament could return to the matter if the 5 per cent offset by ICCs was found to be insufficient.