Singapore ready to support ‘swift and equitable’ distribution of COVID-19 vaccines within region: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore stands ready to support the “swift and equitable” distribution of COVID-19 vaccines within the region, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit on Friday (Nov 26).

This involves ramping up Singapore’s cold chain logistics services and expanding its vaccine manufacturing capabilities, with three new vaccine production facilities in the pipeline, he said during his intervention at the second plenary session on COVID-19 and socioeconomic recovery and development.

The two-day biennial summit, which began on Thursday, was held via videoconference and hosted by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen after being called off last year due to the pandemic.

Singapore has donated more than 122,000 doses of vaccines procured under the COVAX scheme to neighbouring countries, Mr Lee said.

The COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility is a joint initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI).

“Singapore will also donate our allocation of the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund to other ASEAN member states,” he added.

“Beyond facilitating vaccine access, Singapore has worked with the International Monetary Fund to support other nations in managing the impact of the pandemic.”