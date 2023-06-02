Singapore recalls EGO Honey Dates due to excessive levels of sulphur dioxide

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a recall of EGO Honey Dates after detecting sulphur dioxide beyond permissible levels.

The allergen, which was not declared on the food packaging, was found at levels "exceeding the maximum limit" stated in Singapore's Food Regulations, SFA said in a media release on Friday (Jun 2).

The affected batch of 200g EGO Honey Dates, which is made in China, has an expiry date of Nov 18, 2024.

SFA has directed Kee Wee Hup Kee Food Manufacture to recall the affected batch. The recall is ongoing.

Excessive levels of sulphite in food could result in allergic reactions in individuals who are hypersensitive to the allergen, according to SFA.

Symptoms include hives, itchiness, stomach ache, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to safeguard public health.

All ingredients in prepacked food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present.

Consumers who have purchased the implicated products should not consume them, said SFA, adding that those who feel unwell may wish to seek medical attention.