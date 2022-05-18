Higher temperatures in Singapore due to climate change and urban heat island effect, say experts

SINGAPORE: Although Singapore experienced its hottest May day on record earlier this month, with the mercury hitting 36.7 degrees Celsius at Admiralty, the country is not experiencing a heatwave, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Wednesday (May 18).

A heatwave occurs when the daily maximum temperature - averaged across designated stations with long-term temperature records - is at least 35 degrees Celsius on three consecutive days, with the daily mean temperature throughout the period being at least 29 degrees Celsius, said the Met Service.

"We are not currently experiencing a heatwave," said a spokesperson. "We are however expecting the second half of May 2022 to continue to be warm and drier compared to the first half of the month."

The warm weather is not unexpected, experts told CNA, noting that April to May is usually the hottest period of the year.

"May is just past the spring equinox which means that the sun is almost directly overhead at noon in Singapore. Being within the inter-monsoon period, the surface winds are weak and less able to transport heat away.

"Together with the more intense solar radiation, it helps explain the record temperature earlier in May," said Associate Professor Koh Tieh Yong, a weather and climate scientist at the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

However, climate change and what's known as the urban heat island effect have been pushing temperatures up.

"The warmer-than-normal temperatures we’ve been seeing are expected as climate change generally increases global temperatures over the past 40 years," said Associate Professor Winston Chow, a climate scientist at the Singapore Management University.

He added that there is a strong urban heat island effect from Singapore’s built-up areas, which stores heat during the day and releases it at night.