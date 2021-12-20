Singapore Red Cross donates US$100,000 for flood, typhoon relief efforts in Malaysia, Philippines

SINGAPORE: Following flooding in Malaysia and a typhoon in the Philippines, the Singapore Red Cross has pledged a combined US$100,000 (S$136,772) in humanitarian aid to its counterparts in the affected countries.

The Malaysian Red Crescent and the Philippine Red Cross will each receive US$50,000 in support of their ongoing relief efforts, the Singapore Red Cross announced in a media release on Monday (Dec 20).

The humanitarian organisation is also launching public appeals, with funds raised going towards the relief and recovery of affected communities.

The money will be used in areas such as emergency healthcare and first aid assistance, as well as the distribution of items such as tarpaulins, hot meals, clothes and blankets to evacuation centres.

Malaysian media reported that five people had been killed and 41,000 displaced in floods over the weekend, which had affected seven states and one federal territory.

In the Philippines - where 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts after Typhoon Rai hit last Thursday - the Singapore Red Cross will also support a local organisation to distribute relief items such as water, rice and groceries to 1,000 households across six communities in need of support.

It added that "psychological first aid" is also provided in evacuation centres to those affected.

As of Monday, more than 200 people are known to have died.

“These disasters once again highlight the need for the global community to come together to address the causes of climate change and environmental degradation," said Singapore Red Cross secretary general and chief executive Benjamin William.

"We call for the community’s support this year-end, to share good tidings and to give comfort to our neighbours, whose lives have been upended due to the weather disasters."

The Singapore Red Cross said it had also activated its Restoring Family Links service to assist Singapore residents in locating members of their immediate family who may have been affected by the disasters.

Those who need assistance in such matters can contact the Singapore Red Cross at rfl [at] redcross.sg, while details of the public appeal are available on the organisation's website at redcross.sg.