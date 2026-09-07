Singapore Red Cross steps up heat and haze support with air purifiers, support packs
The first tranche of expanded support is expected to reach 700 people across Singapore.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) said on Monday (Sep 7) that it is stepping up its response to heat and haze by providing air purifiers, support packs and electricity bill assistance to vulnerable seniors and at-risk groups.
SRC said worsening heat and haze conditions are increasing health risks for vulnerable communities, particularly seniors living alone and those with existing medical conditions.
Air quality remained in the moderate range on Sunday after the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) entered the unhealthy range in three regions on Saturday.
The 24-hour PSI crossed into the unhealthy band of 101 to 200 at 7am on Sep 4, marking the first time the PSI had breached the level since Oct 8, 2023.
This prompted the NEA to start issuing daily haze advisories, including a 24-hour PSI forecast, to help the public plan activities and events for the following day.
The expanded response builds on SRC's heat and haze efforts launched in April, when volunteers distributed care packs containing cooling towels, face masks, water tumblers and portable fans while sharing health information with vulnerable communities.
SRC expects the first tranche of expanded support to reach 700 people across Singapore.
Over the next few days, 200 seniors aged above 70 who live alone and are enrolled in SRC's HoME+ or Medical Chaperone & Transportation programmes will receive air purifiers and heat-and-haze support packs.
Where needed, they will also get three months of electricity bill support to help cover the cost of running the air purifiers.
"An additional 500 beneficiaries from vulnerable groups will also receive care packs that contain coconut water, isotonic drinks, suitable ready-to-eat food, basic hygiene items, and other practical essentials," SRC said.
SRC said the supplies are intended to help beneficiaries remain hydrated, reduce unnecessary outdoor activities and follow National Environment Agency health advisories as far as possible.
Support will be coordinated through SRC's existing programmes, community networks and partners, allowing assistance to be tailored to each beneficiary's circumstances.
Community befrienders will also be trained to advise beneficiaries, recognise signs of heat- or haze-related distress and take appropriate action.
SRC secretary-general and chief executive officer Benjamin William said: “When temperatures rise and air quality deteriorates, the consequences can be far more serious for those already at risk."
"No one should have to face these conditions alone," he added.
"We urge everyone to stay vigilant, follow official health advisories, and check in on those who may need help. Preparedness is a shared responsibility, and when we look out for each other, we strengthen the resilience of our entire community," said Mr William.
SRC staff and volunteers deployed to distribute assistance and conduct home visits will be equipped with N95 masks when operating in areas affected by poor air quality.