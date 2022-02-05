Singapore reports 10,390 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10,390 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Feb 5), comprising 10,208 local and 182 imported infections.
There were two fatalities, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 868.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.44, up from Friday's 1.39.
Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Saturday, 7,505 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 31 imported cases and 7,474 local ones.
Another 2,885 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 151 of them imported and 2,734 local infections.
As of Saturday, Singapore has recorded 390,071 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 1,068 patients in hospital, with 86 requiring oxygen supplementation. Twenty-three patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Friday, 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 59 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
