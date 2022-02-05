Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Singapore reports 10,390 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Singapore reports 10,390 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Singapore reports 10,390 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

People wearing protective face masks crossing a road in Singapore's central business district on Jan 14, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Calvin Oh)

05 Feb 2022 10:45PM (Updated: 05 Feb 2022 10:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10,390 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Feb 5), comprising 10,208 local and 182 imported infections. 

There were two fatalities, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 868.

The weekly infection growth rate is 1.44, up from Friday's 1.39

Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Saturday, 7,505 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 31 imported cases and 7,474 local ones.

Another 2,885 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 151 of them imported and 2,734 local infections.

As of Saturday, Singapore has recorded 390,071 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS

There are 1,068 patients in hospital, with 86 requiring oxygen supplementation. Twenty-three patients are in the intensive care unit.

As of Friday, 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.

About 59 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: CNA/ga

Related Topics

MOH COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us