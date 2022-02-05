Singapore reports 10,390 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Saturday, 7,505 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 31 imported cases and 7,474 local ones.

Another 2,885 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 151 of them imported and 2,734 local infections.

As of Saturday, Singapore has recorded 390,071 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.