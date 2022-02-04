Singapore reports 13,208 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Friday, 10,336 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 24 imported cases and 10,312 local ones.

Another 2,872 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 138 of them imported and 2,734 local infections.

As of Friday, Singapore has recorded 379,681 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.