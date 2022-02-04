Singapore reports 13,208 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13,208 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Feb 4), comprising 13,046 local and 162 imported infections.
There were six fatalities, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 866.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.39, up from Thursday's 1.23. The number of cases reported on Friday was nearly 9,000 more than the previous day's.
Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Friday, 10,336 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 24 imported cases and 10,312 local ones.
Another 2,872 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 138 of them imported and 2,734 local infections.
As of Friday, Singapore has recorded 379,681 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 998 patients in hospital, with 96 requiring oxygen supplementation. Fifteen patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Thursday, 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 59 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram