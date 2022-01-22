Singapore reports first Omicron-related COVID-19 death

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Saturday (Jan 22) reported its first Omicron-related death, a 92-year-old woman who caught the virus from a family member.

The woman was unvaccinated and had no known medical history, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement.

She died on Jan 20, about 10 days after catching the virus from a family member.

"Upon investigation, doctors have concluded that the death was due to COVID-19 infection, by the Omicron variant," said MOH.

"To her family and loved ones, please accept our deepest condolences. The Ministry of Health and our healthcare workers will continue to do whatever we can to care for all our patients," MOH added.