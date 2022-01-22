Logo
Singapore reports first Omicron-related death
Singapore reports first Omicron-related COVID-19 death

People wearing protective face masks crossing a road in Singapore's central business district on Jan 14, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Calvin Oh)

22 Jan 2022 02:04PM (Updated: 22 Jan 2022 02:14PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore on Saturday (Jan 22) reported its first Omicron-related death, a 92-year-old woman who caught the virus from a family member.

The woman was unvaccinated and had no known medical history, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement.

She died on Jan 20, about 10 days after catching the virus from a family member.

"Upon investigation, doctors have concluded that the death was due to COVID-19 infection, by the Omicron variant," said MOH.

"To her family and loved ones, please accept our deepest condolences. The Ministry of Health and our healthcare workers will continue to do whatever we can to care for all our patients," MOH added.

Singapore on Friday reported 3,155 new COVID-19 infections, comprising 2,794 local infections and 361 imported ones.

The surge in the number of new cases was due to the inclusion of the number of Protocol 2 cases in its daily updates.

Protocol 2 cases are individuals who are well and tested positive, or have been assessed by a doctor to have a mild condition.

 

Source: CNA/aj

