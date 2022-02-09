Singapore researchers to launch new 'sustainable' microsatellite to explore space

SINGAPORE: Singapore is set to explore new frontiers in space by launching a microsatellite the size of a mini fridge.

Led by the Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Satellite Research Centre, the "pioneering project" will see a 100kg remote sensing microsatellite launched into space.

The project is a research collaboration agreement between NTU, Aliena, LightHaus Photonics, ST Engineering and the National University of Singapore's Temasek Laboratories, the organisations said in a joint news release on Wednesday (Feb 9).

It will also be supported by Singapore's national space office, the Office for Space Technology and Industry. ST Engineering Satellite Systems will advise on the systems development and manufacturing of the microsatellite.

"FUEL-EFFICIENT ENGINE"

The new microsatellite will fly at a Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO), about 250km above Earth, said the joint news release.

As this is at least half of the Low Earth Orbit altitudes (500km to 800km) commonly used by conventional satellites, it brings the promise of "differentiated capabilities", such as instruments being able to perform better as they are closer to Earth.

However, the challenges of flying at VLEO include satellites "de-orbiting and re-entering" Earth's atmosphere in the span of a few days if the satellites are not equipped with a suitable propulsion system.

To overcome this issue, a "unique, fuel-efficient engine" has been designed by an NTU spin-off company, Aliena, to "ionise and accelerate inert propellant", said the news release.

This will generate "thrust at low power", maintaining the satellite's orbit.