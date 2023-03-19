About 70% of Singapore residents positive about overall quality of life post-pandemic: Government survey

SINGAPORE: More than 70 per cent of Singapore residents who took part in a government survey felt that their overall quality of life was the same or better in 2023, compared with 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

But a higher proportion of youths aged 15 to 19 reported a drop in their quality of life and their ability to manage their mental health, compared with before the pandemic.

The survey was commissioned by the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) and was conducted by RySense from Jan 31 to Feb 6. Polling was done online and involved 1,052 Singapore residents aged 15 and above.

The findings were released on Sunday (Mar 19), a day before a White Paper on Singapore’s response to COVID-19 is set to be debated in Parliament.

The White Paper looks at what the country did and did not do well during the pandemic.

Writing on Facebook and LinkedIn, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo called COVID-19 "the crisis of our generation".

"It severely tested the ability of our leaders and government, as well as the resilience of our people," she said in her posts on Sunday.