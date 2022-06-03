Singapore retail sales up 12.1% in April with boost from tourism

SINGAPORE: Singapore's retail sales went up 12.1 per cent year-on-year in April, keeping the momentum from March, which saw a revised 8.8 per cent increase.
The increase was partly attributed to larger growth in industries such as wearing apparel and footwear, food and alcohol, and department stores, according to data released by the Singapore Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Friday (Jun 3).
Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales rose 17.4 per cent in April, compared to the adjusted 13.6 per cent increase in March.
The estimated total retail sales value came in at S$3.7 billion, of which online retail sales made up an estimated 12.5 per cent. This was lower than the 14.8 per cent recorded in the month before, which saw more online promotional events, SingStat said.
On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.2 per cent. Sales also increased 1.7 per cent from March when motor vehicles were excluded.
TOURISM BOOST
Most industries within the retail trade sector saw a year-on-year increase in sales in April.
“The wearing apparel and footwear industry recorded a year-on-year increase of 46.6 per cent due to higher demand for bags and footwear, partly boosted by higher tourist spending with the easing of border restrictions,” SingStat said.
“Similarly, sales of food and alcohol, department stores and watches and jewellery increased between 28.4 per cent and 35.6 per cent.”
Sales of motor vehicles declined by 16.4 per cent, however, while sales in the mini-marts and convenience stores industry fell by 5.5 per cent.
On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, half of Singapore’s industries recorded growth in sales in April.
The biggest increases were in wearing apparel and footwear with 17.4 per cent, food and alcohol with 14.2 per cent and department stores with 13.2 per cent.
The biggest declines were in cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods with a drop of 7.5 per cent, and supermarkets and hypermarkets with a decrease of 6.3 per cent.
INCREASE IN SALES FOR F&B SERVICES
Sales of food and beverage (F&B) services increased 11.4 per cent in April, continuing from the 4.6 per cent year-on-year increase in March.
“The double-digit growth in sales performance was attributed to the easing of dine-in restrictions in April 2022 compared to April 2021,” SingStat said.
On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, F&B retail sales increased 5.2 per cent in April.
The total sales value of F&B services in April was estimated at S$815 million, of which online sales made up an estimated 27 per cent.
“Within the food and beverage services sector, all industries recorded year-on-year growths in sales in April 2022,” SingStat said.
The turnover of food caterers rose 77.7 per cent year-on-year due mainly to higher demand for in-flight catering with the opening of international borders.
Meanwhile, the turnover of restaurants increased 17.2 per cent, while cafes, food courts and other eating places saw sales rise 3.3 percent. Fast food outlets also saw a 3.3 per cent year-on-year increase.