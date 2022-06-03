Singapore retail sales up 12.1% in April with boost from tourism

SINGAPORE: Singapore's retail sales went up 12.1 per cent year-on-year in April, keeping the momentum from March, which saw a revised 8.8 per cent increase.

The increase was partly attributed to larger growth in industries such as wearing apparel and footwear, food and alcohol, and department stores, according to data released by the Singapore Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Friday (Jun 3).

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales rose 17.4 per cent in April, compared to the adjusted 13.6 per cent increase in March.

The estimated total retail sales value came in at S$3.7 billion, of which online retail sales made up an estimated 12.5 per cent. This was lower than the 14.8 per cent recorded in the month before, which saw more online promotional events, SingStat said.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.2 per cent. Sales also increased 1.7 per cent from March when motor vehicles were excluded.