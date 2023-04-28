Singapore retrenchments rise for 3rd straight quarter, unemployment stays low

SINGAPORE: Retrenchments in Singapore rose for the third consecutive quarter though unemployment rates remained low amid robust hiring demand.

According to advance labour market estimates released by the Manpower Ministry (MOM) on Friday (Apr 28), the number of retrenchments continued to grow, hitting 4,000 in the first quarter of 2023 and up from 1,300 and 2,900 in the previous two quarters.

This matched levels last seen in 2016 and 2017, when the average number of retrenchments stood at 4,240.

Top reasons for retrenchments in the first quarter of the year were business reorganisation or restructuring, and downturn in the industry, said MOM.

“Nonetheless, hiring sentiments remained buoyant, with a majority (65 per cent) of polled firms indicating their intention to increase headcount in the next three months,” the ministry added.

“More firms also indicated they intend to raise the wages of their employees.”

Despite the uptick in retrenchments, the overall unemployment rate remained low in March 2023, at 1.8 per cent. Resident and citizen unemployment were at 2.5 per cent and 2.7 per cent respectively.

There were 61,500 unemployed residents in March 2023, of which 54,900 were citizens.

“The share of citizens among unemployed residents is comparable with that of the labour force,” MOM said.