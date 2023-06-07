Schools take extra safety precautions as they resume overseas trips after COVID-19 suspension

SINGAPORE: Schools in Singapore are restarting their overseas immersion trips again, three years after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to such activities.

However, schools told CNA that they are still taking extra precautions when taking students abroad.

Cedar Girls' Secondary School, for instance, had made plans for students who fell ill to be isolated in a separate hotel room during a recent trip to Bali. Teachers on the trip had to act fast, even though the students did not come down with COVID-19.

“We just wanted to make sure that the girls were able to move into a different room, and (be) isolated for one or two days before they joined the rest of the group,” said Ms Nuraini Ismail, teacher-in-charge of the regional studies programme at Cedar Girls' Secondary.