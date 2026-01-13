Singapore sees record port performance in 2025

SINGAPORE: The Port of Singapore saw record numbers in 2025 amid resilient global trade and strong fuel demand, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Tuesday (Jan 13).

A record of 3.22 billion gross tonnage of vessel arrivals was achieved in Singapore last year, up 3.5 per cent from 2024, while container throughput soared by 8.6 per cent from the previous year to reach 44.66 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), MPA said in a media release.

"Marine fuel sales also hit a new high at 56.77 million tonnes, a 3.4 per cent increase from 2024, with continued growth in the use of alternative marine fuels, which increased to 1.95 million tonnes in 2025 compared to 1.35 million tonnes in 2024," the authority added.

Singapore also earned several awards last year - from being named the world's leading container port in DNV-Menon's inaugural Leading Container Ports of the World report to being recognised as the best global seaport for the fourth time and the best seaport in Asia for the 37th time at the 2025 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards.

Singapore also retained its top ranking in the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index.

Senior Minister of State for Law and Transport Mr Murali Pillai highlighted the record-breaking data at a Singapore Maritime Foundation event on Tuesday.

Mr Murali said that the gross tonnage of vessel arrivals figure underscored Singapore's "enduring role as a choice port of call, and position as a premier global maritime hub".

The container throughput figure and DNV-Menon award, meanwhile, reaffirmed Singapore's position as a "key node in global trade", he added.

In addition to this, the marine fuel sales data signalled Singapore's "continuation as a trusted and leading bunkering hub", with the amount of alternative fuels sold being a "testament to Singapore and the maritime sector's progress in decarbonisation efforts".

"Maritime Singapore's success would not have been possible without the strong tripartite partnership between industry, unions and government, and the dedication of all our maritime workers," Mr Murali added.

"This is something that the government do not take for granted at all."

Looking at the year ahead, Mr Murali said that Singapore's external environment "remains challenging, with continued uncertainty from geopolitical tensions, changing tariffs and threats of supply chain disruption".

However, MPA noted that the maritime industry is "expected to remain resilient" despite rising geopolitical rifts and trade tensions.

"Global seaborne trade is projected to grow, especially for commodity trades where diversification and re-routing are driving up shipping demand," Mr Murali said.

"With strong support from our tripartite partners, I am confident that the maritime sector will continue to thrive as long as we remain anchored on three evergreen fundamentals.

"Maritime Singapore must continue to be: trusted, reliable and competitive for businesses; connected by strong partnerships; and future-oriented and prepared for a changing maritime landscape."