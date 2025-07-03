Higher seller's stamp duty for Singapore private homes; holding period increased from three to four years

SINGAPORE: Private property owners who sell their homes within four years of the purchase will incur a seller’s stamp duty (SSD) and pay a higher rate, the Ministry of National Development (MND) announced on Thursday (Jul 3).

SSD was imposed on private property owners who sell within a three-year holding period.

The holding period will now increase to four years.

SSD rates will also go up by 4 percentage points for each tier of the holding period, increasing to a maximum of 16 per cent for those who sell within a year of the purchase.

The tighter rules will take effect for all private residential properties purchased on and after midnight on Jul 4.