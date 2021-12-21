Singapore sends condolences to Malaysia, Philippines over floods, typhoon

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Tuesday (Dec 21) sent condolences to his counterparts in Malaysia and the Philippines over the recent natural disasters in both countries.

More than 20 people have died in Malaysia, while about 70,000 people have been forced from their homes, after days of torrential rain triggered some of the worst flooding in years across the country at the weekend.

Dr Balakrishnan said in his letter to Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah that "Singapore stands in solidarity with Malaysia during this difficult time”.

"I am saddened by the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by the floods in several parts of Malaysia," he said.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and all Malaysians whose livelihoods have been affected.

"The Malaysian government is swiftly mounting relief efforts, and I am confident that the Malaysian people will overcome this crisis with strength and fortitude," he added.