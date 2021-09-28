Singapore sends more than 120,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Batam, Riau Islands

SINGAPORE: Singapore has contributed a total of 122,400 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Batam and the Riau Islands in Indonesia.

The shipment was handed over to Indonesia's ambassador to Singapore Suryo Pratomo at Jurong Port on Tuesday (Sep 28). It is expected to arrive in Batam on Wednesday.

"This contribution of AstraZeneca vaccine doses, which Singapore had procured under the COVAX initiative, is part of Singapore’s efforts to support the regional and global fight against COVID-19," said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a press statement.

At the handover ceremony, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman said that the contribution to Indonesia "bears testament to the longstanding close cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia".

He noted that the Riau Islands is one of Singapore’s closest neighbours and partners, and many Singaporeans are familiar with Batam.

"It is critical that we continue to work together so that we can emerge from the unprecedented challenges brought about by COVID-19," said Dr Maliki who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office.