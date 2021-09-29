Singapore sends 100,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Brunei

SINGAPORE: Singapore has sent 100,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Brunei Darussalam as part of bilateral cooperation to tackle the pandemic, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday (Sep 29).

Brunei will provide the same quantity of vaccines back to Singapore at a later date.



"This mutually beneficial arrangement enables both countries to optimise our respective schedules for vaccinating our populations against COVID-19, and is part of our broader commitment to work together with our neighbours in confronting the pandemic," said MFA in a press statement.

In August, Singapore had similarly contributed 100,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Brunei to deepen cooperation between both countries.

Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia are among other countries to which Singapore has contributed COVID-19 vaccines.

Last month, MFA also announced a "dose sharing arrangement" with Australia, which involves Singapore sending 500,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Australia is to return the same amount in December.