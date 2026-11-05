Singapore launches SG for Humanity network in bid to strengthen Gaza humanitarian aid efforts

SINGAPORE: A new network will bring together the government, humanitarian organisations and the community in Singapore to strengthen the country's humanitarian assistance for people affected by the crisis in Gaza.

Called SG for Humanity, the network was launched on Thursday (Nov 5) and will focus on strengthening humanitarian partnerships and improving the delivery of aid on the ground, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY).

"It will also broaden opportunities for Singaporeans across communities to contribute to this whole-of-nation effort," said MCCY in a press release.

The network was launched by Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, as well as Mr Baey Yam Keng, who is minister of state at MCCY and the Ministry of Transport.

MCCY said it would facilitate the network by bringing together four established organisations as its initial partners – Humanity Matters, Mercy Relief, Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation, and Singapore Red Cross.

Speaking to the media at an event at the headquarters of Humanity Matters in Geylang on Thursday, Mr Zaqy said that his involvement in four humanitarian missions for Gaza had convinced him that more could be done to help people affected by the crisis.

He said many Singaporeans he had spoken to shared that sentiment.

“So, to me, the willingness to help is there. We need to create more ways for Singaporeans to act,” he added.

Mr Zaqy said one gap the network hoped to address was the “last-mile delivery” of getting aid to people who needed it most.

“It’s not just about raising funds or collecting supplies. We want to work closely with our partners overseas to ensure that families and children who need it most get the help they need,” he said.