Singapore, Shanghai sign 15 agreements to boost cooperation in areas like digital economy, healthcare

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Shanghai on Monday (Apr 24) signed 15 agreements to boost cooperation in areas such as the digital economy, healthcare and tourism.

The agreements were inked at the 4th Singapore-Shanghai Comprehensive Cooperation Council (SSCCC) meeting. It was the first physical provincial business council meeting between Singapore and China since COVID-19.

There are eight provincial business councils, which are co-chaired by Singapore ministers and Chinese governors in provinces such as Sichuan, Zhejiang, Guangdong and Jiangsu.

The Shanghai business council was established in 2019 and Monday's event was the first SSCCC meeting hosted in Singapore.

It was co-chaired by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong and Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng.

Mr Tong takes over the role from Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who was co-chair of the council.

Mr Wong said in his welcome remarks that he had hoped to co-chair the council meeting with Mr Gong. "But with my additional responsibilities, I am unfortunately unable to continue as co-chair of the council," said Mr Wong, who was promoted to Deputy Prime Minister in June 2022.

He thanked Mr Gong for his "personal commitment and attention" to strengthening the relationship between Shanghai and Singapore.