Singapore to shorten timber scaffold use from 9 months to 3 to improve fire safety

SINGAPORE: To improve fire safety at construction sites, Singapore will shorten the duration for which scaffolds made of timber can be used.

Timber scaffolds, which can currently be used for up to nine months, can only be used for up to three months from 2027 onwards.

This is to mitigate fire risks from the prolonged presence of combustible timber, particularly in environments involving "hot works", the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Thursday (Jul 2).

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng announced the new measure at a workplace safety and health campaign by the Singapore Contractors Association Limited, adding that authorities are also looking into imposing new fire safety requirements for the use of scaffold netting.

He said MOM has been studying measures to reduce fire risks associated with scaffolds, and had taken into account industry feedback and international developments.

In January, Singapore's government said that it was reviewing early findings from Hong Kong's probe into the deadly fire at Wang Fuk Court.

The fast-moving blaze broke out on Nov 26, 2025 and tore through seven high-rise apartment buildings, killing 168 people, including one firefighter, and displacing thousands more who lived in the complex.

The towers were clad in bamboo scaffolding draped with nylon netting, which did not meet Hong Kong's safety codes.