Singapore could see more than 15,000 COVID-19 cases a day as Omicron wave hits: MOH

SINGAPORE: Singapore will likely see a “significant wave” of COVID-19 soon, with the more infectious Omicron variant now causing at least 70 per cent of daily cases, said co-chair of the multi-ministry task force Gan Kim Yong on Friday (Jan 21).

“But in reality, the proportion is likely to be higher, perhaps close to 90 per cent or more. Omicron has clearly dominated over Delta variant in Singapore,” Mr Gan said at a press conference.

“Given that the Omicron variant is more infectious, it is likely that we will soon see a significant wave.”

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said it expects the number of cases to rise sharply.

“Cases could double every two to three days and could reach 10,000 to 15,000, or even more, cases per day,” the ministry said in a media release.

Most of the Omicron cases have been “mild”, especially among people who are fully vaccinated and even more for those who received their COVID-19 booster shots, said Mr Gan.

“The percentage of those who needed oxygen supplementation, intensive care or die is far lower than during the Delta wave. This is in line with the experience of other countries like South Africa and the United Kingdom," he added.

Given Omicron’s lower severity, Singapore should focus its attention on the number of patients in the intensive care unit instead of case numbers, MOH said.

“Nevertheless, Omicron’s higher transmissibility means that we cannot let our guard down, as an uncontrolled rise in overall case numbers could still push hospital and ICU admissions to unmanageable levels,” it added.

BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN

Singapore must be prepared that a “significant proportion” of the workforce may be infected with the coronavirus, said Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry.

“If we have, for example, 15,000 cases a day, which is very possible, with each one of them out of action for an average of say about five days, we are looking at some 75,000 workers absent due to COVID-19.”

The number will be much higher if close contacts are included.

“This has been the experience of other countries and we cannot take it lightly," said Mr Gan.

Businesses should put in place “robust” business continuity plans to mitigate disruptions to operations, especially for those in essential services, he added.