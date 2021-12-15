Singapore and South Korea conclude negotiations on digital economy agreement

SINGAPORE: A new digital economy agreement between Singapore and South Korea will enable more seamless cross-border data flows and build a "trusted and secure" digital environment for businesses and consumers, said Singapore authorities on Wednesday (Dec 15).

Both countries have concluded negotiations on the Korea-Singapore Digital Partnership Agreement (KSDPA), said Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in a joint press release.

The agreement will be Singapore’s fourth digital economy agreement, and its first with an Asian country.

"The agreement will deepen bilateral cooperation in the digital economy between both countries, by establishing forward looking digital trade rules and norms to promote interoperability between digital systems," said MTI, MCI and IMDA.

Singapore's Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng and South Korea’s Minister for Trade Yeo Han-koo jointly announced the conclusion of negotiations at the joint ministerial meeting in Singapore on Wednesday.

Dr Tan said: "(The agreement) will strengthen the digital connectivity between Singapore and the Republic of Korea, and add to our already robust economic ties.

"By aligning standards, enabling trusted data flows and allowing cross border digital transactions to take place more seamlessly, the KSDPA will open up opportunities for our businesses and people in the rapidly growing digital economy."

The KSDPA will prohibit data localisation except for specific purposes, such as regulatory access. This allows businesses to transfer data securely as part of their daily operations and lets firms decide where to store and process their data.

It will also deepen bilateral cooperation in emerging areas such as personal information protection, e-payments and source code protection.

To support the development of safe and secure cross border e-payments between the two countries, South Korea and Singapore will promote "transparent and facilitative rules", adopt internationally accepted standards and promote interoperability between e-payment systems.

Both countries will also adopt or maintain laws and regulations that guard against fraud, "misleading or deceptive conduct that causes harm to consumers" online, said the Singapore authorities.

The agreement will also help to promote jobs and growth for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by encouraging them to participate in platforms that help link them with international suppliers, buyers and other potential business partners.