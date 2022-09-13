Singapore spent S$72.3 billion to fight COVID-19 over past 2 years, lower than initially committed

SINGAPORE: A total of S$72.3 billion was spent on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two financial years (FY), said Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah in Parliament on Tuesday (Sep 13).

Of this sum, S$13.4 billion went to public health measures. Another S$50.6 billion was directed towards support measures for workers and businesses, while S$8.3 billion went to direct household and social support.

The total expenditure was lower than the initial sum of S$100 billion that the Government committed, said Ms Indranee in response to a question from Member of Parliament Foo Mee Har (PAP-West Coast).

There were two reasons for the lower spending.

First, the Government had set aside loan capital in FY2020 in anticipation of a tight credit market. But this was not needed eventually, as the Monetary Authority of Singapore rolled out a Singapore-dollar facility to provide low-interest capital to participating financial institutions, she explained.

Second, resources set aside for public health capacity to cater for “potential downside scenarios” were also not fully utilised, as safe management measures and the cooperation of Singaporeans had helped to avert severe public health outcomes.

However, this under-utilisation in funds were offset by the various support packages that were introduced over the heightened alerts and stabilisation phases from May to November 2021 as infection cases spiked, added the minister.

Ms Indranee also noted that the Ministry of Finance (MOF) has started a review of the controls and checks in relation to COVID-19-related procurement and expenditure since earlier this year.

“Respective agencies are conducting their audits on COVID-19 pandemic-related procurement and expenditure to ensure transactions are bona fide, and that there is no erroneous payment,” she said.