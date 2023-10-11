Singapore Sports School student dies after feeling unwell following fitness trial; investigations ongoing

SINGAPORE: Singapore Sports School on Wednesday (Oct 11) said that it will investigate the death of a Secondary 2 student who felt unwell after a fitness trial.

The 14-year-old, identified by his uncle to CNA as Pranav Madhaik, felt unwell following a 400m fitness time trial on Oct 5.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force received a call for assistance at the Singapore Sports School at about 6.50pm on the day.

The boy was taken to the National University Hospital and he died on Wednesday.

“We will undertake a detailed investigation into the incident and thoroughly review our safety protocols, and will keep parents updated," the school said in response to CNA's queries.

"As investigations are ongoing, we are not able to provide further details at this point. We seek the public’s understanding to give the family privacy during this time of grief.”

PROMISING ATHLETE

Singapore Sports School said that it was “deeply saddened” by Pranav’s passing and extended its condolences to his family.

Pranav was a role model student and athlete who excelled in badminton and had exemplary character, added the school.

"He was cheerful and pleasant, and always maintained a positive attitude towards his training and studies.

"He was a promising youth athlete and has won several national age-group competitions. He was also well-liked by his peers, teachers and coaches."

The school said that it will continue supporting Pranav's family.

"Our school counsellors and staff have also been rendering support to affected student-athletes, coaches, and staff during this difficult period," the Singapore Sports School said, adding that the continued well-being of its students remains its utmost priority.

MOST ORGANS NOT FUNCTIONING: UNCLE

Speaking to CNA on Wednesday, Pranav’s uncle Raj Verma said that the boy's parents were informed of the incident when the ambulance was on the way to the hospital.

“By the time the … doctor attended (to him), most of his organs were already not functioning,” said Mr Verma.

The teenager underwent a bypass surgery and he had another operation on his leg, his uncle added.

“And (this) morning they said ‘okay, he’s no more’,” Mr Verma said, adding the family is seeking answers from the school about the incident.

Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) CEO Alan Ow told CNA on Wednesday that it was aware of the incident.

Pranav was part of the association’s national intermediate squad, a youth training programme for promising players.

“SBA is providing assistance and support to the family while they prepare to send Pranav off,” said Mr Ow.