He loved numbers so much, this Singapore student became a finalist in an e-sports competition – on Microsoft Excel

EASY TASKS FIRST

Now in his final year at NTU, Mr Lohanata’s mathematical sciences degree and his minor in finance have come in handy in the competition, even though he noted that most of the key skills on Excel that he requires were self-taught.

“However, if we’re talking about my degree, math has taught me indirectly more about problem-solving and analytical thinking skills. And I believe these kinds of transferable skills are also somewhat applicable to this competition,” he said.

“If I need to get solutions, it might require a few steps. Without even doing the first step, I need to think what’s going to be my second step, third step, until I get the final answer. Because if I get the first step, but I can’t get the second step, then it’s not worth it to do the first step.”

As such, his strategy for the competition and his school examinations are the same: Tackle the easy tasks first.

“In math, most of the questions asked in the exams need you to prove certain formulas or find some approach to get the solution. So when I’m stuck on a question, I’ll move on to another question that I feel is easier, then if I have enough time, I’ll go back to this question. The same thing applies to this competition,” he said.

In the competition, the first task is “usually very easy”, but the second and third tasks are “a bit harder”, he added.

“Usually, after I finish my first task, I move on to do the first half of the second task, then I do the first half of the third task. Because they are usually easier than the second half of each of the tasks. If I have enough time, then I do the rest.”

But while Mr Lohanata sailed through the two prior rounds, the live finals on Saturday may prove more stressful, especially if he makes it to the last two stages.

In the morning itself, finalists will compete in two elimination stages. Only the top eight will progress to the 30-minute semi-final stage, from which the best four will move on to the final 30-minute stage.

Both the semi-final and final stages will be livestreamed on Financial Modeling World Cup’s YouTube channel, where “everyone in the world, if they want, can watch what we’re doing on the screen itself”, he pointed out.

“In the first two rounds (before the finals), because I had no expectations, I didn’t really feel any stress, even when doing the problem itself. And because it's online, then nobody could really see what I'm doing. To help myself relax, I could just play some music,” he recalled.

“But I expect that in the final round, there will be a lot more pressure because it’s a different atmosphere. I can see all the other competitors (in the room) … and especially if (a task is) supposed to be easy, but for some reason, my mind goes blank. I guess I’ll just try my best to be as relaxed as possible.”