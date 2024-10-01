4 in 5 Singapore students under 18 want media literacy classes: Study

FAKE NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The Milieu Insight survey found that over 60 per cent of youths under 18 have encountered fake news, with many of these coming from social media platforms such as Instagram or TikTok.

Nearly half of youths spend around three to four hours a day on social media, according to the survey.

“We find that the more time people spend on social media, the more likely they are to believe in examples of online falsehoods that we expose them to. So there really is something about social media,” said Prof Tandoc.

“The question is: How do we make children more mindful of what they get on social media? Do we monitor their use?”

The experts agreed that parents play a crucial role in protecting their children from the dangers of fake news, especially with the rise of deepfakes, which uses artificial intelligence to create convincing lookalike images, videos and audio recordings.

“Sometimes, some of these young people, when they're online, may get a call from someone using a deepfake tool to talk to them and pretending to be a family member or parent,” Mr Yao said.

“So we teach parents how to deal with that, how to have simple safeguard measures - like a family password - to help them realise that the person they are talking to is really not mummy or daddy.”

To help students identify and mitigate the impact of misinformation, the Ministry of Education organises media literacy classes through the Character and Citizenship Education (CCE) programme.

On average, schools conduct CCE lessons two hours per week.

They teach students to evaluate the credibility of an information source, and examine the impact of online falsehoods.