Singapore students are top readers in the world, but fewer enjoy reading than in previous years: Study

SINGAPORE: Students in Singapore are the top readers in the world, an international study has found.

They performed very well in foundational and higher-order reading skills, and can confidently navigate a digital environment, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Tuesday (May 16) after the release of the latest Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) results.

They could also make simple judgments about the credibility of information and evaluate the perspective, point of view and bias in a text, said MOE.

Conducted every five years, the study measures how well students can read.

The 2021 study was conducted on a representative sample of 6,719 Primary 4 students across all 183 primary schools in Singapore from October to November 2020.

The latest list saw Singapore students in top spot, moving up from second in 2016. Ireland took second place, with Hong Kong in third and Russia in fourth.

More than one-third, or 35 per cent, of the students achieved the highest “Advanced” international benchmark in the 2021 study, compared with the international median of 7 per cent.

The improved results, despite the disruptions to school life due to the COVID-19 pandemic, signals the efforts made by schools and teachers to ensure students could continue learning throughout, said MOE in a press release.

“Despite concerns that the pandemic could have impacted the learning of P4 students from lower socioeconomic status (SES) background more so than their peers, the latest PIRLS found that the reading performance gaps between Singapore students from lower-SES homes and higher-SES homes did not widen between 2016 and 2021,” said MOE.

Singapore students were also confident in their reading ability - 84 per cent reported that they were - compared with the international average of 78 per cent, the study showed.

They also reported a higher level of engagement during reading lessons in schools in the 2021 study than in 2016.

The 2021 assessment comprised two components. Students were assessed on their reading literacy using digitised reading texts and tasks that incorporate interactive elements such as animations and hyperlinks to measure how well they read, interpret and critique online information.

In the second portion, students took a questionnaire designed to find out more about their learning contexts, including their attitudes toward reading.