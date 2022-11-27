Singapore studying how to provide more opportunities to encourage lifelong learning

SINGAPORE: The Government is studying how to provide more opportunities for Singaporeans to continue upgrading their skills in order to stay relevant throughout their careers, according to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Speaking at a youth forum organised by CNA, excerpts of which are being broadcast on video, Mr Wong said creating a culture of lifelong learning can be done at different stages of life, including in schools and at the workplace.

Addressing concerns from participants about the competitive environment in schools, Mr Wong said the Government is trying to shift the emphasis away from rigorous exams and towards more holistic learning.

“If the focus is on exams then obviously, there’s very little time for anything else because all your priorities and energy is on the exam result which I think a little bit too much energy and attention has been placed on that,” he said.

“We are trying to shift that emphasis towards more holistic learning and giving people more time, more space to explore other things outside of the school curriculum even,” he added.

“So that's what we are trying very hard to do. Again, we can do that in our school system, but it requires a mindset change too (for) parents as well as students themselves.”