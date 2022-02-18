Budget 2022: Singapore studying ‘top-up’ corporate tax in response to new global minimum tax rate

GLOBAL TAX CHANGES

Discussions to revise international tax rules and increase the taxes paid by large businesses have been under way since 2013, but gathered momentum last year.

As of November 2021, more than 140 countries and jurisdictions, including Singapore, have endorsed an agreement brokered by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development to overhaul global corporate tax rules and fight what is known as base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) issues.

The new tax deal comprises two main pillars.

The first pillar looks to reallocate profit of the largest and most profitable MNEs from where activities are conducted to where their consumers are located.

“There are ongoing international discussions on how to determine the jurisdictions which will surrender profits for re-allocation to the markets under Pillar 1 and how much each will surrender,” said Mr Wong.

“Given our small domestic market and the extent of activities conducted here by MNEs, Singapore will lose tax revenue under Pillar 1,” he added.

The second pillar aims to set a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 per cent for MNE groups with annual global revenues of 750 million euros or more, so as to curtail profit shifting to lower-tax jurisdictions.

“What this means is that if such an MNE were to have an effective tax rate of less than 15 per cent in Singapore at the group level, other jurisdictions such as its home jurisdiction can collect the difference up to 15 per cent,” Mr Wong explained.

Currently, Singapore’s headline corporate tax rate is at 17 per cent but the effective tax rate of many businesses may be lower than that, or even the proposed global minimum, due to tax incentives awarded to those seen as beneficial to the country’s economic development, experts have said.