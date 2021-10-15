Singapore studying how to expand wealth tax system as it relooks fiscal strategies: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore continues to study how it can expand its wealth tax system as the country re-examines its fiscal strategies in the face of key challenges such as inequality and climate change, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Oct 15).

Speaking at the 35th Singapore Economic Roundtable organised by the Institute of Policy Studies, Mr Wong said Singapore has succeeded so far in running a prudent and effective fiscal policy.

He said the task at hand will only become harder with three key challenges - inequality, a rapidly ageing population and climate change - that will determine the trajectory of the country’s fiscal strategies.

These challenges, or "curves", as Mr Wong put it, are interlinked and will need to be tackled comprehensively, Mr Wong said.

“For example, an ageing population can exacerbate inequality, while inequality can make the lower-income more susceptible to the effects of climate change,” he said in a speech delivered at the start of the event.

To arrive at a fairer, greener and more inclusive society, Singapore “must re-examine its fiscal strategies” so that it has the tools to meet the task at hand, he added.

PROGRESSIVE TAX SYSTEM

There are three key priorities behind the country’s fiscal moves, he said, with one of them being to uphold a fair and progressive tax system even as it considers different ways to raise more revenues.

One element of progressivity, according to Mr Wong, is to consider not just a person’s income but his wealth. Those who are more affluent should pay their fair share of taxes, the minister added.

Already, Singapore is taxing wealth in various forms such as property tax and stamp duties on residential properties, as well as additional registration fees on motor vehicles.

The country has also been able to mitigate some of the divergence in wealth seen in other places through its home ownership policy.

For instance, “heavy” public housing subsidies have allowed a whole spectrum of home owners to gain from the appreciation in home prices and equity, he noted.

Mr Wong said Singapore’s policies “should continue to promote broad-based wealth accumulation amongst Singaporeans”.

“But just as we have tempered income inequality over the years, we also need to guard against rising wealth inequality,” he added.

“That is why we continue to study options to expand our system of wealth taxes – in ways that are effective and add to our revenue resilience without undermining our overall competitiveness.”