Singapore

Singapore to suspend vaccination channels for overseas Singaporeans
People walk along the link bridge to a terminal at Changi Airport in Singapore on Nov 18, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

Yasmin Begum
Yasmin Begum
21 Mar 2022 08:29PM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 08:35PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore is suspending its COVID-19 vaccination channels for overseas-based citizens due to “improved access" to the vaccines globally and the easing of border measures, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Mar 21). 

The vaccination channels were launched on Sept 11 last year to make it more convenient for Singaporeans based overseas to return to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Overseas Singaporeans’ access to COVID-19 vaccines in their resident countries has improved and we have observed a declining number of registrations for the vaccination channels in recent months,” said the ministries in a joint press statement. 

Those who have registered their interest to use the vaccination channels but have not yet returned to Singapore for the vaccination will have to do so by the end of this month, they added. 

Following the suspension, returning Singaporeans can get their jabs at designated vaccination centres after completing their stay-home notice.

“Singapore has also launched vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) with many destinations, through which overseas Singaporeans who have completed their primary series vaccination can return to Singapore for their booster dose without serving stay-home notice,” they added. 

The stay-home notice duration for unvaccinated travellers has also been shortened to seven days, and they can serve their notice at a chosen place of residence instead of designated hotels, said MFA and MOH. 

Source: CNA/yb

