Singapore targets Texas, opens 4th US trade office
The new Austin office, launched by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, is Enterprise Singapore’s fourth overseas centre in the US, after New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
SINGAPORE: Singapore has opened a new overseas centre in Austin, Texas, stepping up efforts to expand its companies’ footprint in the United States and tap opportunities in sectors such as technology, manufacturing and energy.
The Austin Overseas Centre, launched on Tuesday (Apr 14), is Enterprise Singapore’s (EnterpriseSG) fourth in the US and its first outside the coastal cities of New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
The launch was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. EnterpriseSG Chairman Lee Chuan Teck, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson were in attendance.
The centre will provide Singapore companies with the latest market intelligence, networks and advisory services to facilitate market expansion, EnterpriseSG said.
“We see compelling opportunities for Singapore companies in Texas’ large and vibrant economy,” said Mr Lee.
“Through our new Austin office, EnterpriseSG is building a network with local partners and opening new pathways to participate in their technology, manufacturing and energy sectors.”
Highlighting growing geoeconomic fragmentation, Mr Gan stressed that remaining open and building deeper partnerships with trusted economies allows Singapore to "build capabilities that no single economy can develop alone, and allow our economies to remain competitive".
This move builds on EnterpriseSG’s existing efforts in Texas, which include expanding its Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) network to Austin last year.
The GIA is an initiative by EnterpriseSG to help startups and tech SMEs access market expansion opportunities and innovation ecosystems worldwide, in a network spanning over 50 countries.
Texas was Singapore’s second-largest state-level trading partner in 2025, with total bilateral goods trade amounting to nearly US$9 billion.
Texas has an economy that would place it among the world’s 10 largest, making it a key destination for Singapore businesses.
It has one of the largest concentrations of Singapore companies in the US after California and New York.
Close to 60 Singapore companies operate in Texas across sectors including advanced manufacturing, logistics, energy and technology.
Singapore's investments in the US support over 350,000 jobs, added Mr Gan.
Some examples of Singapore firms that have expanded in the US include Augmentus, igloo and CapitaLand Investment.
Augmentus, an AI robotics company specialising in no-code robotics solutions, supports US manufacturers in adopting automation, while tech company igloo offers innovative smart locks and access control solutions, supporting US clients from its operating base in Austin.
CapitaLand Investment partnered with an Austin-based developer in 2020 to complete The Bond, a 341-unit multifamily project in Austin’s Domain district.
Singapore and the US continued to deepen their economic ties last year, with total trade reaching S$139.2 billion, making the US Singapore’s fourth-largest trading partner.
Interest among Singapore companies in the US market has also remained robust, with the US among the top five markets for Singapore companies.
There are more than 250 Singapore firms in 45 of the 50 US states.
"These are not just numbers," Mr Gan said. "They reflect a partnership that is mutually beneficial, deeply integrated and anchored in trust."
"We can work together - combining Texas' scale with Singapore's strengths in integrating capabilities and bringing ideas to markets," added Mr Gan.
Ms Nelson, the Texas Secretary of State, hailed her state as a "centre for technology, research, and entrepreneurship", making it a global destination for investment
“This new office will serve as a bridge - connecting Singapore companies with opportunities in Texas and across the US, while also opening new doors for Texas businesses to engage with Singapore as a trusted trade partner,” she said.