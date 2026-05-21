White Paper on fertility and child development in the works as Singapore pushes to reverse birth rate decline

SINGAPORE: Researchers are working on a White Paper with policy recommendations on fertility and child development to be shared with the government as it seeks to reverse Singapore's falling birth rates.

The paper will be jointly developed by the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Yong Soo Lin School of Medicine and the Population Association of Singapore, and submitted to the newly formed Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup when ready, the university announced on Thursday (May 21).

The workgroup, which will examine factors affecting marriage and parenthood in Singapore, is expected to release its findings in early 2027.

Singapore's total fertility rate hit a record low of 0.87 in 2024, down from 0.97 the year before.

Speaking at the association's annual conference, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, who heads the workgroup, said policymakers are focused on three issues: financial support, the perceived stress of raising children and time scarcity.

The workgroup is examining the costs families face at different stages of raising children, she said.