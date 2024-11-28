Singapore, Thailand to work together on carbon credits, food security: PM Wong
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also announced that Singapore will host Thai civil servants on scholarships to study in some master’s programmes at universities in the country.
SINGAPORE: Singapore and Thailand can build on their close connectivity to work together on carbon credits and food security issues, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday (Nov 28).
Mr Wong highlighted the green economy as one area in which the two countries can expand cooperation during a joint press conference with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok.
Noting that Thailand is stepping up its production of green power through sources such as hydrogen and biofuels, Mr Wong said the two sides can “work towards an implementation agreement on carbon credits collaboration, which will open up new opportunities for our companies”.
He added that food security was something which he had previously discussed with Ms Paetongtarn, when they met on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Laos last month.
Back then, Ms Paetongtarn had updated him on her priorities on the issue too, said Mr Wong.
“This is also important for Singapore, as we import most of what we consume, and we are continually looking to enhance our food security,” he said.
In her remarks, Ms Paetongtarn said that Thailand is keen to strengthen Singapore’s food security, by increasing premium rice and organic egg exports to Singapore.
NEW AND EXISTING AREAS OF COOPERATION
Singapore will also host Thai civil servants on scholarships to study in some master’s programmes at universities in the country, Mr Wong announced, during his one-day introductory visit to the Thai capital.
“This builds on a long-standing exchange that we already have between our two civil services,” said Mr Wong.
The two leaders had earlier witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the arrangement, between Mr Piyawat Sivaraks, secretary-general of Thailand’s Office of the Civil Service Commission, and Mr Albert Chua, the permanent secretary of Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.
“I hope the MOU that we are signing and the exchange of students will facilitate even more mutual learning and sharing of best practices between our officials, as well as those from ASEAN and beyond,” said Mr Wong.
Ms Paetongtarn said that “Thailand appreciates Singapore’s granting (of) scholarships for our civil servants”.
The two countries are already pioneers in digital finance, said Mr Wong, citing the world’s first cross-border fast payment system launched by Singapore’s PayNow and Thailand’s PromptPay back in 2021.
Both countries also launched Southeast Asia’s first depository receipts linkage, allowing stocks to be traded on each other's stock exchanges, said Mr Wong. The arrangement started in May last year.
INTEGRATION OF ECONOMIES
“ASEAN has tremendous potential to be a key centre of economic growth for our region, given our diverse markets, our size and youthful population,” said Mr Wong.
“But to maximise ASEAN’s potential, we need to accelerate the integration of our economies.”
Digital connectivity is one area which can be strengthened, he said.
He thanked Thailand for its work as chair of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, reiterating Singapore’s full support for Thailand's leadership in this area.
The agreement, launched in September last year, will deepen the integration of the region’s digital economy, he added.
Another area of integration is the pursuit of an ASEAN power grid. Mr Wong noted that a linkage currently exists through the Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project, in which Singapore imports renewable energy.
“We look forward to Thailand’s support for phase two of this power integration project,” he said.
“This will form the building block for a broader ASEAN power grid, which can help to strengthen our energy resilience and sustainability.”
WARM HOSPITALITY
On Thursday, Mr Wong thanked Ms Paetongtarn for her warm hospitality, adding that he was honoured to be the first official foreign visitor to Thailand since her appointment.
He said Singapore and Thailand are “old friends with a strong and substantive relationship”, noting both countries’ ties in trade and investment and in defence.
During an official lunch Ms Paetongtarn hosted for the Singapore delegation, Mr Wong highlighted the close people-to-people ties between both sides.
“Many Singaporeans enjoy coming to Thailand for their vacation, especially when there is a long weekend or public holiday,” he said.
“I think many Singaporeans will know where are the best food places in Bangkok, where are the best places to shop in Bangkok. And likewise, many Thais are very familiar with Singapore too.”
He added that the close links extend to cultural aspects as well, citing a Thai music festival that was held in Singapore in January this year, and a contemporary Thai art showcase at the Singapore Art Museum next month.
Mr Wong added that he looks forward to welcoming Ms Paetongtarn and her husband Pidok Sooksawas to Singapore next year, as the countries mark 60 years of diplomatic relations.
During the earlier press conference, Ms Paetongtarn said her visit next year will be part of a series of high-level exchanges between both sides.
In January, Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will visit Singapore, she said.
“And certainly we look forward to having the Singaporean president pay us an official visit,” she added.
Mr Wong will have a royal audience with King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his wife Queen Suthida later on Thursday.