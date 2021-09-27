Singapore sends more than 120,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand

SINGAPORE: Singapore has sent 122,400 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand to help its fight against COVID-19, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Monday (Sep 27).

The contribution to Thailand includes 200,000 diagnostic tests and 500,000 nasopharyngeal swabs, said the ministry in a statement.

"Singapore and Thailand are close friends with longstanding and strong bilateral ties," said MFA.

"Our contribution reinforces both countries’ mutual commitment to weather this pandemic together."

Singapore's Ambassador in Bangkok Kevin Cheok handed over the supplies to Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday.