PM Wong to have royal audience, meet Thai counterpart Paetongtarn on introductory visit to Bangkok
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit the Thai capital at the invitation of fellow leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whom he last met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in October.
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Bangkok on Thursday (Nov 28) at the invitation of his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.
He will be the first foreign head of government hosted by Ms Paetongtarn since she took office in August.
During his visit, Mr Wong will have a royal audience with King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his wife Queen Suthida.
Ms Paetongtarn will also host Mr Wong and his delegation to an official lunch.
The two prime ministers last met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane in October. Mr Wong had also called Ms Paetongtarn in September to congratulate her on her new role.
The Thai trip is part of Mr Wong’s series of introductory visits to the region since taking office in May. He has visited Brunei, Malaysia, Laos and Indonesia so far.
Mr Wong will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and officials from the PMO and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In his absence, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will be the acting prime minister.
Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic relations next year, having established ties in 1965.
Last year, both countries were each other’s ninth-largest trading partner. Both sides also work together in areas such as education, tourism and defence.