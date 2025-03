Singapore and Thailand sign 5 MOUs, mark 60 years of diplomatic ties

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Thailand signed five Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) on Friday (Mar 14) as both countries marked 60 years of diplomatic relations.

Singapore's Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng and Thailand's Minister of Commerce Pichai Naripthaphan witnessed the signing of the MOUs on the sidelines of the 7th Singapore-Thailand Enhanced Economic Relationship (STEER) Ministerial Meeting.

The agreements are:

MOU on consumer protection between the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) and Thailand’s Office of Consumer Protection

MOU on facilitating and promoting cross-border e-commerce between Shopee (Thailand) and the Thai Ministry of Commerce’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP)

MOU on developing a fintech platform between iFAST Corporation Limited and TSFC Securities Public Company Limited

MOU on facilitating trade between the Meat Traders Association (Singapore) and Thailand’s Swine Producers and Processors for Exporting Association

MOU on facilitating trade between the Meat Traders Association (Singapore) and Thai Broiler Processing Exporters Association

"These collaborations build on the existing strong business ties between Singapore and Thailand and signal the interest from the private sector of both countries in fostering partnerships for mutual growth," said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a press release.

The ministers also witnessed the exchange of the 2025 to 2027 workplan on intellectual property collaboration between the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore and Thailand Department of Intellectual Property.