Singapore tops 100,000 COVID-19 cases, reports 4 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,356 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Oct 2), taking the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic past the 100,000 mark.

Saturday's count was the first drop after four days of rising cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also reported four more deaths from complications due to the coronavirus.

The four cases were all Singaporeans - consisting of three women and one man, aged between 55 and 80 years old. All of them had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and had various underlying medical conditions.

This brings Singapore’s total death toll to 107.

Of the new cases, 2,350 were locally transmitted infections, comprising 1,938 cases in the community and 412 dormitory residents.

Among these cases were 513 seniors above the age of 60, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 11pm.

There were also six imported cases, with five detected upon arrival in Singapore and one who developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 101,786 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

HOSPITALISATIONS

There were 1,422 patients warded in hospital, most of whom are well and under observation, said MOH.

Among them were 243 cases of serious illness who required oxygen supplementation, and 31 in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU). Of those who had fallen very ill, 233 were above the age of 60.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms was 98.2 per cent.

In that period, 504 cases required oxygen supplementation and 53 had been in the ICU. Of these 50.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and 49.4 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

ACTIVE CLUSTERS

MOH said it was currently “closely monitoring” 13 active clusters, including nine dormitories and the Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre.

Toa Payoh/Kim Keat Avenue Dormitory was added to the list on Saturday. The dormitory currently has 22 confirmed cases.

Another 41 cases have been added to the Blue Stars Dormitory cluster, which is currently the biggest active cluster. The second-biggest Avery Lodge cluster also added 18 new cases.

All the dormitory clusters involve intra-dormitory transmission amongst residents with no evidence of spread beyond the dormitory, said MOH.